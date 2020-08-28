My many thanks and appreciation for Bill Nemitz’s article on hearing loss, an affliction to many of us (“Read my lips? Not if you can’t see them,” column, Aug. 16).
I am one of the 300,000 in the statistics. My loss with age is very debilitating and Bill’s expounding on the subject is very enlightening. I wondered when someone would come up on the subject of masks and how terrible it is trying to hear when you cannot read lips.
Now, I am also not that good at reading lips, as it is also a difficult task. Some people enunciate very well but others mumble and deciphering their voice is beyond me. Say nothing about how the mask complicates the conversation.
It was great for Bill to write about the subject especially during these times of mask use, and believe me I adopt the mask policy. It works.
Matt Scott
Belgrade
