Portland-area residents appeared thrilled with the recent opening of a new Market Basket store in Westbrook. The store certainly brings a different sensibility to the mix of grocery stores in southern Maine. It seems as if there is something for everyone now – the standard shopper, the gourmand, the penny pincher and the explorer.

So, in the spirit of those Facebook quizzes that ask stupid questions like “What kind of tree are you?” we have assembled a fun quiz to help you decide which grocery store is right for you. Should you shop around and give the new Market Basket a try, or stick with what you already know? The key (no peeking!) is at the end.

Happy shopping!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: