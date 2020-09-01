Prompted by the objectionable climate in politics, I am supporting Hilary Koch, candidate for the Maine Senate seat representing District 16. In various roles from teacher to environmental proponent to participation in community affairs, Hilary has demonstrated her integrity, intelligence and commitment to improving the well-being of Maine citizens and also the civility of political discourse.

She has spearheaded and supported several key local public campaigns simply because it was the right thing to do. She is willing to tackle controversial issues and is blessed with a positive can-do attitude that fosters insightful analysis of problems and novel alternative solutions. Thanks to Hilary’s earnest and respectful consideration of opposing views and strong interpersonal skills, she will be instrumental in advancing bipartisan collaboration in the Senate.

Hilary’s primary goal in serving as a state senator is to make Maine a better place to live now and in the future. The mother of a child with chronic disease, she is invested in improving health care accessibility and lowering the cost of health insurance for all Maine citizens. As a parent and former teacher, Hilary prioritizes strengthening our educational system through competitive teachers’ salaries and incentive programs to stem the loss of Maine graduates to more-inviting states.

She also recognizes the importance of reducing the cost of higher education, and of new job creation to counter Maine’s declining and aging population. A passionate advocate of environmental preservation, Hilary promotes sustainability and green energy practices to create new opportunities. To learn more, visit hilarykoch.mainecandidate.com.

The constituents of District 16 will be fortunate to have Hilary represent them in the Senate. Please join me in voting for her in November as well as in supporting her candidacy with a minimal donation through the Maine Clean Election fund on her site. Your vote will be well spent.

Cheryl O’Donnell

Waterville

