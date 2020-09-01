York police are investigating an attempted robbery that injured a man on Kingsbury Lane.

The victim called police around 7:20 p.m. Monday to report that two men attempted to rob him. The victim said he stopped on the side of the road to relieve himself when another vehicle pulled up and two men got out, one of them armed with a knife.

But the victim was armed with a gun, and during a struggle over the firearm, the gun went off, causing minor burn injuries to the victim’s abdomen, said Sgt. Brian Curtin. The assailants fled the scene in a white, late 2000s Ford Taurus style vehicle, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries by paramedics and did not need hospitalization police said.

Police do not have any information about the license plates on the suspects’ vehicle. One suspect is a described by police as a white man with glasses, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a skinny build. He was wearing a white mask, tan cargo shorts and a black hoodie.

The second suspect is also a white man, 6 feet 3 inches to 6 feet, 4 inches tall and approximately 200 pounds. He was wearing a blue jeans, a black and orange mask and a black hoodie.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Sgt. Thoma Cryan at 207-363-4444. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling 603-431-1199 or texting CRIMES (274637) and including TIPS in the message.

