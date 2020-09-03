The Land and Water Conservation Fund 2020-21 grant cycle is open and accepting applications for acquiring public land, developing recreation facilities, and renovation of existing outdoor recreation facilities from eligible applicants, according to a news release from the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry based in Augusta.

Qualified applicants must request a pre-approval site inspection by 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. If the proposed project is approved for application, the project sponsor will be encouraged to submit a complete application packet by the end of May 2021.The grant application and support documents are posted online.The maximum grant award for this round will be $500,000. There is currently no minimum award level, but applicants considering a request of $20,000 or less should discuss their project ideas with the grant manager before applying.

According to the release, the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act of 1964 was established to assist federal, state, and local governments acquiring and developing public outdoor recreation facilities. Administered at the federal level by the National Park Service and at the state level by the Bureau of Parks and Lands, LWCF grants can provide up to 50% of the allowable costs for approved acquisition or development projects for public outdoor recreation.

To learn more about the application process, visit https://www1.maine.gov/dacf/parks/grants/land_water_conservation_fund.html.

