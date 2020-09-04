SIDNEY — Maine Arts Academy will draws on its experience with on-campus and remote learning as students return. The school campus, like most others, was closed last March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from the school.

The students and staff, who had already implemented work-at-home days due to intermittent inclement weather, didn’t miss a beat when the pandemic forced them to begin teaching remotely. The academy finished the year strong by educating their students every day in live remote classes.

When planning for the 2020-21 school year, administration, the board and the staff took into consideration the success of last spring, as well as the desire of all to have students on campus again. The academy will have a hybrid model consisting of students being put into three different cohorts: group A, group B and a completely remote group. When each group is not on campus, they will sign into their regularly scheduled classes remotely with a live instructor. They will be able to see their instructor and the other half of their class in the classroom.

This is important because teaching several different genres of art has posed unique challenges for MEAA. For example, a dance teacher will be demonstrating dance steps and choreography on a campus dance floor right and students will be able to view this from home. The staff has been busy preparing for this school year. They are very innovative and excited, coming up with plans to teach a class of students who are both on campus and virtual. The feedback from MEAA families has been very positive, according to the release.

Maine Arts Academy is a free, public, charter high school serving over 75 towns this year. The academy offers a rigorous academic and arts curriculum and bussing to all students.

The academy is open for enrollment at maineartsacademy.org or call 207-618-8908, ext. 901.

