Rangeley Friends of the Arts have announced the winners of the Community Art Project Awards Ceremony held on Aug. 30.

Ribbons and checks were awarded to winners in three categories. Anna Shirley received the most votes for “Happiest,” John Hooper Received the most votes for “The One I Would Buy If I Could,” and Sophie Chu-O’Neil won the vote in “Best Overall”.

RFA welcomed all ages to take part in the Community Art Project in June. The RFA provided anyone interested in participating with a 24-inch by 24-inch board to decorate with paints or other media with each square expressing their idea of “happiness.”

Thirty-six entries have been on display in the walkway between the RFA Lakeside Theater and Blue Flame on Main Street and will remain on display through September. The public was invited to vote for their favorites as a fundraiser; votes closed at noon Aug. 28.

For the RFA’s complete schedule of events and programs, visit rangeleyarts.org or call 207-864-5000.

