AUGUSTA — Viles Arboretum and The Children’s Discovery Museum will host a Barbecue and Family Fun Festival from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the arboretum at 153 Hospital St., according to a news release from the arboretum.

Attendees can enjoy a barbecue lunch and take a stroll through Viles’ trail system. Lunch will include ribs, cornbread, coleslaw and beans. The museum will host free Fairies and Gnomes activities, including Fairy House building, rock painting, wand making and more, and music by Fremont Street String Band. There also will be beer from Cushnoc Brewing Co. and wine available by donation.

The cost: is $25 for adults (includes general admission), $10 for children (includes general admission), free child food tickets for children younger than 12 with adult meal ticket purchase.

Everyone’s safety is important to organizers. The number of tickets sold will be limited to abide by state laws and all health and safety guidelines will be followed.

The event is made possible by Darling’s Augusta and Oakes & Parkhurst Glass — O&P Glass for sponsoring the Fairies and Gnomes activities, and Shaw’s Supermarket, Hannaford Supermarkets, Emery’s Meat and Produce, Spectrum Generations Cohen on the Meadows Banquets Catering, and Cushnoc Brewing Co. for supporting the meal.

For more information and to RSVP and reserve tickets, visit Facebook, email [email protected] or call 207-626-7989.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.