BIDDEFORD — On Sept. 3, U.S. Senator Susan Collins visited Volk Packaging, a third-generation corrugated box manufacturer, to tour their facility and speak with employees. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has been deemed a federally designated essential manufacturer and supplies corrugated shipping containers to food and medical suppliers, according to a press release from Collins’ office.

During the tour, Senator Collins also viewed Volk’s “Heroes Wall,” which honors men and women who have served or are currently serving in our country’s armed forces.

“Safely reopening our communities requires an increase of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies, and Maine businesses are leading the way,” Collins said. “I commended the dedicated workers at Volk Packaging today, who are helping businesses distribute supplies made right here in Maine that are needed to fight COVID-19. Volk’s employees define the Maine spirit of innovation and resilience, and I am pleased that the Paycheck Protection Program I co-authored helped support the jobs of these hardworking Mainers.”

Volk Packaging received a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to help the business stay afloat and continue paying its employees during the pandemic, according to the release. Many of the businesses Volk Packaging serves have also received forgivable PPP loans. Since its launch in early April, more than 28,000 Maine small businesses and self-employed individuals have received nearly $2.3 billion in forgivable PPP loans, helping to support more than 250,000 jobs throughout the state.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: