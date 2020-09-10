University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a seven-week series of tips for farm resiliency on social media beginning Sunday, Sept.13, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

Each post on the UMaine Extension Facebook page will feature a new entry from the weekly “Small Bites” series, offering short articles with practical tips for stress reduction, communication and farm team and family well-being. The series ends Sunday, Oct. 25, with a new video on managing farm stress.

The farm coaching program with UMaine Extension and industry experts is offered free of charge and supported by a grant from Northeast Extension Risk Management Education.

For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, call 207-581-3487 or email [email protected].

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: