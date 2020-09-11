DAMARISCOTTA — River Arts Gallery will present Jacqueline Johnson in a solo show in the River Room, located at 36 Elm St. This exhibition will run from Friday, Sept. 11 through Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Johnson’s work, deeply inspired by nature and her concern for climate change, combines her fine technical skill with powerful emotional content, according to a news release from the gallery.

With a Bachelors of Fine Arts degree from the University of North Carolina and a Master’s degree from the Rhode Island School of Design, she has a broad experience with oil painting and illustration. She is a visual arts instructor in the Bath Public School where she encourages her students to “observe, examine and question like a scientist and to see like an artist.”

Speaking of her motivations, Johnson said, “I am an artist and an educator. I approach my art work being inspired by scientific illustration and at the same time, abstracted imagery. I find inspiration in what I have seen and experienced while exploring the woods and waters in and around Maine. I can see and feel how fast climate change has taken over our natural world. My paintings strive to show you an image of a creature that you may recognize and at the same time let you see the trouble brewing. Perhaps nesting birds are tangled in the fishermen’s nets or the forest around the loon is menacing in the painting. On the other hand, I enjoy using a magnifying glass to examine specimens and recreate their structure just as I see it. My art illustrations turn into more realistic forms and textures using large scale drawings and pen & ink sketches. I want the viewer to be drawn into the work so that they take the time to see the amazing forms found in nature. My hope is that a drawing or painting might inspire a meaningful connection between the viewer and the changing landscape,” according to the release.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the gallery at 207-563-6868.

.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: