Josiah Webber, a senior at Lawrence High School in Fairfield, has been inducted into the National Society of High School Scholars and has been nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence.

The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment, according to a news release from the national society based in Atlanta, Georgia.

As a Congress of Future Medical Leaders delegate, Webber he will represent LHS and the state of Maine at the 2020-2021 Congress of Future Medical Leaders. The highly selective program honors academically superior high school students dedicated to the service of humanity through medicine, according to a news release from the program based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Webber is the son of Terry McKenzie-Webber of Fairfield and Ronald Webber of Oakland.

