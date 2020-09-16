AUGUSTA – Bernard T. King, Jr., 78, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 with his family by his side at MaineGeneral Rehabilitation and Nursing Care Center at Glenridge following a long battle with dementia and cancer. He was born on Feb. 26, 1942 in Augusta. He was predeceased by his parents Dorothy (McCurdy) King and Bernard T. King, Sr.Bernard attended Augusta schools and married his high school sweetheart, Carole J. (Hodgson), on June 22, 1963. They celebrated 57 years of marriage in June. He worked with his father for years before taking over the family electrical business, Ben King & Son in the 1980’s. He was very active in the community. Bernard was a JCI Senator and past President of Jaycees. He was a Lieutenant in the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years. He was a Mason, a Shriner and past Director of the Kora Karts for many years. Bernard was also a long time Scout Leader, and served the youth in Kennebec Valley as a Cub Scout Leader in Pack 603, Scoutmaster of Troop 684 and also served as Kennebec Valley District Activities Chair, Advancement Committee, and District Chairman. Bernard was awarded the District Award of Merit, Scoutmaster Award of Merit, Scoutmaster’s Key and the Silver Beaver Award. He was also a Brotherhood member in the Order of the Arrow. In addition, he was also involved in youth sports as a Little League Coach and a Team Rep. for Cony All Sports Boosters for many years. He is also a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church and volunteered and helped fund events at St. Mary’s School.He always enjoyed spending time at camp with his family and friends, vacationing at Orange Lake Country Club Resort in Orlando, Fla., cruises with his wife and spending as much time as possible with his grandchildren. Bernard is survived by his wife, Carole J. (Hodgson) King; his daughter Karen (King) Douglas and husband Michael of Augusta, son Brian T. King and wife Sherri of Augusta; five grandchildren, Dakota, Ryan and Emily Douglas of Augusta and Sadie and Anna King of Augusta; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.At his request, there will be no public visiting hours. Adhering to CDC guidelines of social distancing, wearing of masks and no more than 100 people, a graveside service will be held on Monday, September 21st at 2 p.m. at Forest Grove Cemetery, Green St. Augusta.A special Thank You to Dr. Wang, the nursing staff at MaineGeneral Long Term Care, Glenridge and Hospice for the compassionate care of our loved one.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine.Condolences, stories and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to: Bernard T. King Memorial Scholarship Fund PO Box 403 Augusta, ME 04332

Guest Book