As a resident in District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro), I’m happy to support Kalie Hess, the Senate candidate who best shares my values.

Kalie is a champion of issues such as affordable health care, a clean environment, and support for our aging population. Kalie is a public health professional and will hit the ground running through her work as chair of the Statewide Coordinating Council for Public Health and as a member of the Maine Public Health Association.

She is keenly aware of the impact the environment has on our health and is a proponent of alternative energy. She volunteers with Augusta Age Friendly, has worked with the Maine Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and is knowledgeable of the transportation barriers affecting our older population.

She will make a great senator. Please join me in supporting Kalie Hess for Senate District 15.

Barbara A. Redmond
Vassalboro

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles