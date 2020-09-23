As a resident in District 15 (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney and Vassalboro), I’m happy to support Kalie Hess, the Senate candidate who best shares my values.
Kalie is a champion of issues such as affordable health care, a clean environment, and support for our aging population. Kalie is a public health professional and will hit the ground running through her work as chair of the Statewide Coordinating Council for Public Health and as a member of the Maine Public Health Association.
She is keenly aware of the impact the environment has on our health and is a proponent of alternative energy. She volunteers with Augusta Age Friendly, has worked with the Maine Association of Area Agencies on Aging, and is knowledgeable of the transportation barriers affecting our older population.
She will make a great senator. Please join me in supporting Kalie Hess for Senate District 15.
Barbara A. Redmond
Vassalboro
