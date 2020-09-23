We have known Tim Marks since he was a young boy. As a friend of our sons, Tim has always shown great ambition toward justice and fairness in whatever endeavor he pursued. He was a state trooper until he retired.

He worked for the Maine Legislature and has knowledge of the making and enforcing laws for the Maine people. Tim would work hard to understand each bill and work with both sides of the aisle to do what’s right.

We hope you will join us in electing Tim Marks for the Maine House.

David and Marge Gilman

Randolph

