We have known Tim Marks since he was a young boy. As a friend of our sons, Tim has always shown great ambition toward justice and fairness in whatever endeavor he pursued. He was a state trooper until he retired.
He worked for the Maine Legislature and has knowledge of the making and enforcing laws for the Maine people. Tim would work hard to understand each bill and work with both sides of the aisle to do what’s right.
We hope you will join us in electing Tim Marks for the Maine House.
David and Marge Gilman
Randolph
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess would hit the ground running
-
Business
Spectrum owes over $142,000 to southern Maine towns, audit alleges
-
Local & State
Audubon survey aims to point out Portland’s clear and present danger to birds
-
Letters to the Editor
Marks has experience for Maine House
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot a leader in these tough times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.