We have known Tim Marks since he was a young boy. As a friend of our sons, Tim has always shown great ambition toward justice and fairness in whatever endeavor he pursued. He was a state trooper until he retired.

He worked for the Maine Legislature and has knowledge of the making and enforcing laws for the Maine people. Tim would work hard to understand each bill and work with both sides of the aisle to do what’s right.

We hope you will join us in electing Tim Marks for the Maine House.

David and Marge Gilman
Randolph

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles