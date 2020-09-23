I got to know Chloe Maxmin while working on a handful of agriculture and food systems bills. I was struck by how engaged she was during public comment. As I have gotten to know Chloe better, I am further impressed with her ability to work with anyone, regardless of party affiliation or other identities. She works hard, is a tireless public servant, and strives to find common ground among those she represents.
Even though Chloe is not my state representative, she has helped me with issues and concerns that I have brought to her attention. That kind of selfless dedication and responsiveness to a Maine resident is exactly what we need in a state senator. Chloe’s understanding of government and its role in supporting a healthy, resilient, thriving community leads to meaningful legislative outcomes.
Please join me on Nov. 3 and vote for Chloe Maxmin to represent Maine Senate District 13.
Ali Zipparo
Newcastle
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Letters to the Editor
Hess would hit the ground running
-
Business
Spectrum owes over $142,000 to southern Maine towns, audit alleges
-
Local & State
Audubon survey aims to point out Portland’s clear and present danger to birds
-
Letters to the Editor
Marks has experience for Maine House
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot a leader in these tough times
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.