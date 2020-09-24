Social media accounts
Occupation:
History professor at University of Maine at Farmington
Education:
High school, B.A., Ph.D.
Community Organizations:
Woolwich Selectboard member
Woolwich Historical Society board
Maine’s First Ship board
Patten Free Library board
Bath Farmers Market SNAP/EBT volunteer
Dresden, Phippsburg, Georgetown Historical Societies, member
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Canoeing, hiking
Family status:
Widowed, remarried
Years in the Legislature: Nearly two years (in my first term)
Committee assignments (if elected):
Marine Resources
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
The state has rightfully prioritized public health needs without ignoring economic and social impacts this has had on Maine people. They’ve listened to our constituents and their concerns.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
It’s not a good time to ask Mainers to pay more. We must make creative use of revenues and identify how we can leverage other funds. We can’t shred the safety net that’s been critical in the pandemic.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?
I pay no attention to what a party position may be on an issue. My vote is based on learning what I can about the issue and then asking for input from people I represent and people most affected.
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
Climate change. We’re already seeing effects of warming oceans and more extreme weather. They’re looking for a future for their families, good jobs, and a high quality and healthy environment.
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
This approach to politics is not anything most people aspire to. Talking less and listening more goes a long way toward improving communication and building solutions on behalf of all Mainers.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
Continue to be an effective voice for ordinary Mainers in my district, and also to encourage them to be their own best advocate. My best ideas for bills come from constituents.
