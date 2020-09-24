Social media accounts

www.hamiltonforthehouse2020.com

Facebook: Hamilton for the House 2020

Occupation:

Farmer, business owner, nonprofit manager

Education:

BA College of the Atlantic MS University of Michigan, public policy and dispute resolution Leadership Maine, Sigma class

Community Organizations:

Rotary Club member (nine years) – presently: Newcastle/Damariscotta Club

Conservation Farmer of the Year, Lincoln Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District, 2015

Nonprofit Boards: Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, 2011 – 2012

Oak Grove Educational Foundation, Trustee/Treasurer, 2009 – 2011

Maine Farmland Trust, founding Director/Treasurer, 1998 – 2004

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Biking, hunting, whitewater paddling, wilderness backpacking

Family status:

Married 34 years, two adult children

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine is fortunate to have steady leadership by Governor Mills and Dr. Shaw. We have largely followed their guidance, making this one of the safest places in the world – for this we can be grateful.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Working together, it will take careful, thoughtful deliberations by both parties to consider all the options – reducing spending, increasing revenue, using the “rainy day fund,” and bonds.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

Hardworking Mainers care about their families, growing our economy, education for children, reducing property taxes, and healthcare. My fiscally conservative perspective aligns well with my district.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Young Mainers are concerned about climate change and want immediate action. They find the political divisiveness to be discouraging. The high cost of college often makes it feel unattainable.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

We need to listen to each other’s concerns with curiosity. When a challenging situation or conversation confronts us, we can choose an optimistic approach, each day I strive to choose this perspective

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Mainers share many common goals and need to work together. My priorities: setting a respectful, positive tone; improving internet access; funding public education; supporting small business and farms.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: