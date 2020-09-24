Social media accounts

Occupation:

History Teacher

Education:

BA History, MST Secondary Social Studies Education

Community Organizations:

Pittsfield Municipal Democrats

UCC Pittsfield

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I’m a father of two young children: Alice and Isaac. I love to travel with my family; I often link my professional development pursuits with travel to interesting locations. In the summers we tend a garden, in the fall we can and preserve, and all year long we play board and card games with friends and family (well, virtually, these days).

Family status:

Married, 2 kids

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

As a teacher, I would be honored to serve on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The state’s response has been good. For the most part, Mainers have answered the call to socially distance, mask up, and avoid unnecessary contact.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We need to avoid cuts to programs that Mainers rely on, chief among them schools, health care, and elder care subsidies. We should build a more equitable tax structure to relieve the middle class.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a party, we want to make sure that Maine’s tax burdens don’t fall on the middle class in order to provide wealthy donors and huge corporations tax breaks – we’re making government work for families

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Massive personal debt. Crushing student loans, rising health care and housing costs all leave young Mainers with few choices, and less control over their futures.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Of course. There are partisan differences, and even some things that can be irreconcilable, but by focusing on the common ground we have, like tax policy or lowering drug costs, we can move forward.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a teacher, I’ve seen the strengths and limitations of the community. We need to investments in our schools, all paths of post-secondary opportunities, and a 21st-century energy infrastructure.

