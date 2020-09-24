Social media accounts

Occupation:

Community Living Coordinator

Education:

Skowhegan Area High School; Thomas College

Community Organizations:

I am serving my fourth three-year term on the MSAD/RSU 54 School Board of Directors. I am a member of the Finance Committee, the Building Committee and serve as chair of the Support Services Committee.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy spending time with my family, camping, kayaking and fly-fishing in the Western Mountains. I enjoy hiking and exploring the wilderness of Maine.

Family status:

Married with seven sons

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Education and Cultural Affairs, Health and Human Services, Environment and Natural Resources

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I do not support extended closures that have proven to be devastating to small businesses. Current mandates are having grave impacts on the economy, education and mental health of the people of Maine.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I do not support tax increases. I support the elimination of unnecessary government agencies and recommend restructure of government agencies to resolve inefficiencies.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I will look at all issues objectively. My decisions will be based on what is ethically and morally right for my community and Maine.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The economy is the most pressing matter. Fiscally responsible policy and employment opportunities need to be a focus for the next generation of Mainers.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am saddened by the current political climate. Personally, I will never take part in negative campaigning.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will support educational opportunities including increasing life skills and trades opportunities in our public schools. Training and job opportunities will entice our youth to stay in Maine.

