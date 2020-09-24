Social media accounts
Walker for Senate website
Walker for Senate Facebook
Occupation:
Lawyer
Education:
Univ of Maine, Orono and Maine School of Law
Community Organizations:
Board member, Hallowell Food Bank
Treasurer, Ian Parker Foundation
Patron, Harlow Art Gallery
former Trustee, Hubbard Free Library
Personal information (hobbies, etc.):
Golf; travel; reading; sports fan
Family status:
Long term relationship; 4 children
Years in the Legislature: None
Committee assignments (if elected):
Judiciary; Tax
Q&A
1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?
No. While well intentioned, quicker reopening should have occurred especially in rural areas with few cases. No communication with legislature, and should have had economic and business advisors.
2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?
The Governor’s budget passed that increased spending by $1 billion. I would begin by reducing expenses and start with areas that had recent increases. Prudent fiscal management needed at this time.
3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?
My service as a local legislator begins with helping and advocating for local constituents. My goal will be to serve this District with traditional values, listen and build consensus with all.
4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?
Immediate need for strengthening our economy post pandemic; longer term goals include building job base so as to keep Maine young people in Maine and enjoy our natural beauty and geography!
5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?
Yes, very much so. I will listen so as to build consensus. As Mayor of a proudly diverse, progressive City I have worked with all our residents to reach strong solutions and solve local problems.
6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?
First is to balance the upcoming budget in a fiscally prudent way. Second, build consensus for long term capital expenditures, investing in Maine so as to allow everyone equal opportunities.
