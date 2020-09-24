Social media accounts

Occupation:

Environmental Services Manager

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Thomas College

Community Organizations:

Endorsed by the Maine Education Association

Endorsed by Planned Parenthood Maine

Endorsed by the Maine AFL-CIO

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Waterville City Council 2 terms

Waterville Planning Board

Former Volunteer Firefighter

Family status:

Single

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Unknown, would be open to any if elected.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am satisfied with the state’s response to COVID-19. If you compare Maine to other states, you will see that our rate of infection is much lower.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I stand strong on not raising taxes in nearly all cases, however I think there may be some opportunity to tax the sale of marijuana. Raising taxes is not the answer, especially during this pandemic.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

The issues I’m most passionate about are investing in our schools and making sure we not only create more jobs but bring new opportunities to Maine.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Creating jobs in the State and ensuring we have a strong education system that is fully funded. Increasing broadband across the state as well as we are in a time that we need to ensure online access.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I am frustrated., I have seen politics go to an all-time low lately, with candidates being disrespectful to each other. I think a lot of politicians have forgotten who and what they are fighting for.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I want to work on creating more jobs and attracting more jobs to Maine, and creating opportunities for people that other states have. I also want to work on education funding.

