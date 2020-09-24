In the recent debate I was disappointed to see that Susan Collins was the only candidate who said she would not vote for a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United, which has allowed unlimited “dark money” to flow from anonymous donors and corporations who want to decide who will represent Maine in the Senate.
As a native Mainer, a former English/social studies teacher, and a reporter, I don’t believe it is in the best interests of Maine people to have outside corporations, lobbyists and secret donors manipulating our elections.
Susan Collins has voted four times to continue to allow unlimited anonymous and corporate money to meddle in our elections. Please think about this and vote for a candidate who will truly represent you and Maine people in Washington, not the interests of secret donors.
Patti Lanigan
Topsham
