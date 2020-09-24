Lies, lies, damned lies, and statistics — always a timely quote in politics. I am a skeptic and actively seek the truth even when it is something I do not want to hear. In this case a headline: “Trump disrespects our veterans and military.”

In this case, I start with a high level of skepticism. The article was printed in a publication hostile to the president and with anonymous sources. There are credible people who were present and go on record saying it did not happen. At this point one might ask, why all the excitement, or even why was it printed?

Could this unsupported claim still be true? President Trump is about my age and I have been a casual observer of his public life for many years. I spent time in Vietnam and was in Saigon in 1973 when “peace” was declared. I have seen people truly disrespect our veterans, the Jane Fondas and John Kerrys. I have never seen Donald Trump disrespect our military even when it was the easy and popular thing to do.

Since he has become president, I have watched him comfort the families of fallen soldiers, meet flag-draped caskets as they are returned home, visit Arlington National Cemetery, and officiate many public events honoring our veterans.

To me the greatest respect he has shown our fighting men and women and something that speaks to his commitment to them is the unwinding the endless wars and his efforts in bringing them safely home. I believe their sacrifice weigh heavy on his heart and like Lincoln and Eisenhower he understands the loyalty and sacrifices of our military men and women.

His greatest gift to them is valuing their lives; it speaks volumes to his character.

Joe Grant

Wiscasset

