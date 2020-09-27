The residents of Augusta are indeed lucky to be represented in the Maine Legislature by an exceptional public official, Donna Doore. Her interest in Augusta is not new. She previously served on the Augusta school board and City Council and has been representing us in the Legislature.

Long-term, high-quality public officials are hard to find these days. We are indeed fortunate to have Donna Doore representing us. Please join me in supporting her re-election to the Maine House of Representatives.

 

Jane Gilbert

Augusta

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles