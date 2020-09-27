The residents of Augusta are indeed lucky to be represented in the Maine Legislature by an exceptional public official, Donna Doore. Her interest in Augusta is not new. She previously served on the Augusta school board and City Council and has been representing us in the Legislature.
Long-term, high-quality public officials are hard to find these days. We are indeed fortunate to have Donna Doore representing us. Please join me in supporting her re-election to the Maine House of Representatives.
Jane Gilbert
Augusta
