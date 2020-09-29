Maine’s airwaves are under attack ad nauseum by New York Sen. Chuck Shumer, his Rhode Island protégé Sara Gideon, and others. With more than $24 million and counting, their allegations wildly distort Susan Collins’ record. Repeating something thousands of times does not make it true. Gideon is now bought and owned by Schumer and allies.
Seniority is everything in the Senate. Collins is slated to chair Appropriations; losing that chair would be extremely shortsighted. Collins has been voted the most bipartisan senator seven times, another indication of her effectiveness and hard work. We need more like her in Congress.
Mainers must stand up to this attempt to hijack our election. Voting is anonymous and free; we should not be swayed or bullied by all that out-of-state money.
We must vote to re-elect Maine’s senator, Susan Collins.
George W. Ames
Winthrop
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
Viral outbreaks at auto plants lead to new-car shortage in Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
We can’t lose Collins’ pull in Senate
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 29
-
Letters to the Editor
Lithgow, other libraries open during pandemic
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows understands every-day challenges
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.