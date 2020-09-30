WATERVILLE — Applications for families looking for support through the Maine Children’s Home for Little Wanderers’ Christmas Program are open available as of 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, online.
The program is available to any eligible child in the state of Maine between the ages of 0 and 12 years old. Families must be income eligible following federal guidelines and must agree not to seek help from any other source.
For more Information, visit mainechildrenshome.org.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Community
Christmas program applications open Oct. 1
-
Community
Inn Along the Way to host virtual open mic, fall fundraiser Oct. 3
-
Editorials
Our View: Congress needs to act now to avoid long recession
-
Letters to the Editor
Returned purse shows people are kind
-
Letters to the Editor
Pouliot helps lift up others