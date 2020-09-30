As 2020 proves to be a year unlike any other, the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent Gardiner Main Street from safely holding its popular Swine and Stein Brewfest in the streets of Gardiner.

This year the Brewfest experience can be recreated at home with the Swine & Stein Brewfest Bag presented by Burkes Roofing & Masonry. This curated cooler bag is filled with assorted brews from Maine craft beverage producers, along with local items highlighting the region.

Brewfest Bag sales go live at noon Thursday, Oct. 1, with just 300 bags available.

Each Swine & Stein Brewfest Bag is $75 and will include:

• 13 assorted brews from 13 different Maine craft beverage producers, including beer, cider, and more;

• a 32 oz. growler from Gardiner’s Jokers & Rogues Brewing and voucher to fill the growler with the beer of choice at its 339 Water St. location opening in October;

• free performance of choice from Johnson Hall for household to use through the end of the year;

• four 2 oz. bottles of Royal Rose organic simple syrups and mixers;

• an insulated reusable tote bag. Supported by Gardiner Federal Credit Union;

• two 10th anniversary Swine & Stein taster glasses;

• beer koozie from Janet Slade State Farm Insurance;

• bottle opener from Pangea Catering; and

• assorted swag from local businesses and brewers.

A value of over $110.

Note: Must be 21 and older to purchase a Brewfest Bag. Photo ID is required at bag pickup and must match the name of the purchaser. Local pickup only between Wednesday and Saturday, Oct. 14-17 at 226 Water St., in Gardiner.

For more information, including breweries represented in the bag, visit gardinermainstreet.org.

This virtual brewfest event is a fundraiser for Gardiner Main Street, a nonprofit working to strengthen Gardiner as a regional hub for commerce, community and culture. Its work to help local, small businesses in Gardiner is needed now more than ever. This event helps bring awareness to the essential need to support Maine’s craft brewers and our local shops, restaurants and services.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: