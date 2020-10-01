FAIRFIELD – The spirit of Clifford Stowers went to be with his maker on Sept. 27, 2020 to rejoin his wife, Peggy. He was born May 10, 1923, in Andover, Mass., the son of Dr. Nathaniel and Anna Stowers.Growing up he attended Andover Public Schools and Phillips Academy. He graduated from the first class of the Maine Maritime Academy in 1943.During WWII, he served first as a Chief Mate in the Merchant Marines in the Atlantic, and later as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy aboard the USS Whiteside AKA-90 in the Pacific. Following the war, he attended Bowdoin College, where he earned a BS in Chemistry and met Peggy Smith whom he married in 1948. Upon graduation from Bowdoin, he moved to Fairfield, Maine, and worked as a research chemist at Keyes Fiber Company in Waterville for 37 years, and was issued several patents as a result of his work.Cliff, as many people knew him, was very active in the local community. He belonged to the Fairfield United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir for many years. He and Peggy also performed in numerous local choral and theatrical productions. He was a Scoutmaster and Kennebec Valley District Chairman of the Boy Scouts of America. In addition, over the years he and Peggy mentored numerous local youths. He was one of the founders of the Fairfield Police Athletic League, worked with the United Way, and the Fairfield Council of Churches. He was a member of the Masons, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Trout Unlimited, the NRA, American Radio Relay League, and the International Occultations Timing Association. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fly-fishing, hiking, canoeing, kayaking, RVing, amateur radio (K1QIG), and astronomy.He is survived by his son George Stowers and his wife Anne of Altmar, NY, daughter Sandra Grimsley of Buford, Ga.; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 pandemic health risks, an in-person celebration of Cliff’s life will not be held at this time. A Facebook group, Clifford Stowers – A Celebration of His Life, has been created to allow family and friends to share fond memories. Donations in Cliff’s memory may be made to the:Fairfield United Methodist Church Route 201 Fairfield ME 04937

