The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said, “If you want to be a true professional, you will do something to repair tears in your community, something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is; living not for oneself, but for one’s community.“
A special shout out to one such individual. Her name is Chloe Maxmin, and happily for us, she’s running for the Maine Senate District 13.
The Maine Council on Aging voted her Legislator of the Year. Why did they do that? They did it because Chloe has proven her commitment to seniors as a state legislator. She has listened, and she has responded superbly by mobilizing community-based solutions that actually lend a hand. She is that good neighbor.
I plan to vote for her this Nov. 3.
George Mason
Nobleboro
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
View from Away: Senate is right to move swiftly to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court
-
Letters to the Editor
Maxmin has proven commitment to seniors
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry right pick to replace Herbig
-
Opinion
Today’s editorial cartoon
-
Letters to the Editor
When you need help, Warren gets it done
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.