The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg said, “If you want to be a true professional, you will do something to repair tears in your community, something to make life a little better for people less fortunate than you. That’s what I think a meaningful life is; living not for oneself, but for one’s community.“

A special shout out to one such individual. Her name is Chloe Maxmin, and happily for us, she’s running for the Maine Senate District 13.

The Maine Council on Aging voted her Legislator of the Year. Why did they do that? They did it because Chloe has proven her commitment to seniors as a state legislator. She has listened, and she has responded superbly by mobilizing community-based solutions that actually lend a hand. She is that good neighbor.

I plan to vote for her this Nov. 3.

George Mason

Nobleboro

