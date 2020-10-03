The congregation at the Western Mountains Baptist Church in New Portland recently learned that Pastor Tom DuBois and wife his Betsy received the distinguished Aubrey and Peggy Jones Award, according to a news release from Crystal Fitch.

Each year pastors and their spouses are invited to attend a weekend-long encouragement retreat to be renewed and refreshed and to make connections with other spiritual leaders from New England. During the Pastor’s Retreat an award is presented that recognizes couples who have committed their lives to sharing the gospel and making a difference in New England. Recipients are nominated by their peers who respect the work that they are doing in New England and see them as an example to follow.

Yearly, only one award from all six of the New England states is presented.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: