Sen. Susan Collins on Sunday said she has tested negative for COVID-19, and wishes her Republican Senate colleagues well after three of them caught the disease.

“Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested,” she said on Twitter Sunday morning. “My thoughts are with the President, FLOTUS, my colleagues & all who are infected.”

President Trump announced last week that he and Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, and the president was admitted into Walter Reed medical center in Washington D.C. on Friday for treatment.

Republican Sens. Thom Tillis, Mike Lee and Ron Johnson have tested positive as well.

The White House has long eschewed masks and social distancing during the pandemic, and both Tillis and Lee were sitting in close proximity during a packed, mostly unmasked ceremony in the White House Rose Garden to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

I have tested negative for COVID. Although I had almost no contact with my three colleagues who have tested positive, I thought it prudent to get tested. My thoughts are with the President, FLOTUS, my colleagues & all who are infected. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) October 4, 2020

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: