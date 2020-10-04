Winthrop and Maine State Police on Sunday morning were investigating a death reported overnight as a homicide at Squire Court mobile home park.
Winthrop’s police log indicates police responded to a report of a homicide at 10:53 p.m. Saturday, on Squire Court, which is off Route 133.
A Winthrop police dispatcher on Sunday morning referred questions about the incident to Maine State Police, who did not immediately respond to request for additional information. Both police agencies were at the scene Sunday morning.
This story will be updated.
