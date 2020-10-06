I rarely write letters to the editor but feel compelled to write in support of Rep. Bruce White. Bruce is running for reelection to the Maine Legislature.
Bruce is committed to Waterville and Maine. He has great ideas, but I am most impressed with how he listens. He listens and learns from his colleagues but, more importantly, from the people he represents. He listens, asks clarifying questions and cares.
His work on property tax relief, education and the terrible drug addiction problem shows he hears us and takes action.
Please join me in voting for Bruce White for state representative.
Anita Cabana
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Columnists
Scholars Strategy Network: What’s at stake in the November election
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote for Gideon to stop McConnell
-
Letters to the Editor
Rep. White listens and takes actions
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows stays true to word
-
Local & State
Presidential debate raises profile of deaf ASL interpreter in Maine
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.