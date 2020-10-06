I rarely write letters to the editor but feel compelled to write in support of Rep. Bruce White. Bruce is running for reelection to the Maine Legislature.

Bruce is committed to Waterville and Maine. He has great ideas, but I am most impressed with how he listens. He listens and learns from his colleagues but, more importantly, from the people he represents. He listens, asks clarifying questions and cares.

His work on property tax relief, education and the terrible drug addiction problem shows he hears us and takes action.

Please join me in voting for Bruce White for state representative.

Anita Cabana

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.