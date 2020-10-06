I rarely write letters to the editor but feel compelled to write in support of Rep. Bruce White. Bruce is running for reelection to the Maine Legislature.

Bruce is committed to Waterville and Maine. He has great ideas, but I am most impressed with how he listens. He listens and learns from his colleagues but, more importantly, from the people he represents. He listens, asks clarifying questions and cares.

His work on property tax relief, education and the terrible drug addiction problem shows he hears us and takes action.

Please join me in voting for Bruce White for state representative.

Anita Cabana

Waterville

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles