A takeout chicken dinner will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Tewksbury Hall behind the Federated Church on Island Avenue in Skowhegan, according to a news release from the church.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.

For reservations and for more information, call 207-474-2776 or 207-474-0129.

filed under:
October, skowhegan maine

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles