A takeout chicken dinner will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at the Tewksbury Hall behind the Federated Church on Island Avenue in Skowhegan, according to a news release from the church.

The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12.



For reservations and for more information, call 207-474-2776 or 207-474-0129.

