AUGUSTA — A person at Gilbert Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19, Principal Sarah Landry said Wednesday.

Landry said in a letter Wednesday afternoon that the individual had not been at Gilbert Elementary School during their “infectious period,” and at this time is not showing any symptoms.

It was not immediately clear whether the person who tested positive for COVID-19 was a staff member or student. Landry declined to specify when asked Wednesday.

No one has been in close contact with the individual, Landry’s letter stated, and the Augusta Public Schools are conducting classes through a hybrid schedule.

On Thursday, “we will continue with the hybrid model and safety procedures such as daily deep cleaning, physical distancing, required masks and hand washing procedures,” Landry said.

Augusta schools Superintendent James Anastasio said in a Tuesday letter to the school district that “every aspect of life has been greatly impacted by COVID.”

“Everyone wants school to be a five day a week event where students can work side by side in an environment free from the virus,” Anastasio wrote. “Until that time, which we hope is sooner than later, it is essential that everyone continue to work together to make the best of a difficult situation.”

Regional School Unit 12 and RSU 38 have also announced positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

After announcing a positive COVID-19 case in RSU 12, the school district, which was mainly in-person, switched to remote classes until Wednesday.

RSU 12 Superintendent Howard Tuttle said Wednesday morning that there have been no other confirmed cases reported in RSU 12 since the initial case.

