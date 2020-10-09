League of Women Voters Capital Area will sponsor a series of candidate forums via Zoom Wednesday, Oct. 14 and Thursday, Oct. 15, according to a news release from organization.

Candidate forum for House Districts 81, 83 and 86, and Senate District 14 will be held Oct. 14.

To join this Zoom forum, to register visit lwvme.org/Events.

Candidates for House Districts 81, 83 and 86, and Senate District 14 will meet the public in an online Zoom Q&A forum.

Schedule:

• 6-6:30 p.m.: House District 81 — Tavis Hasenfus (D) and Joseph Pietroski (R) (Monmouth, Readfield, Winthrop);

• 6:30-7 p.m.: House District 83 — Thomas Harnett (D) and Christopher Dilts (R) (Farmingdale, Gardiner);

• 7-7:30 p.m.: Senate District 14 — Shenna Bellows (D) and Mark Walker (R) (Chelsea, Farmingdale, Gardiner, Hallowell, Manchester, Monmouth, Pittston, Randolph, Readfield, West Gardiner, and Winthrop); and

• 7:30-8 p.m.: House District 86: Adam Turner (D) and Justin Fecteau (R) (Augusta).

Residents are encouraged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Kennebec County and the State of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions via Zoom Q&A to be presented by the moderator. Questions can be submitted anonymously.

Roger Katz, former State Senator and former Mayor of Augusta, will be the former moderator.

Candidate Forum for Maine House District 85, and Senate District 15 will be held Oct. 15.

To join this forum, to register visit lwvme.org/Events.

Candidates for Maine House District 85, and Senate District 15 will meet the public in an online Zoom Q&A forum.

Schedule:

• 6-6:30 p.m.: House District 85 — Donna Dore (D) and William Clardy (R) (Augusta); and

• 6:30-7 p.m.: Senate District 15 — Kalie Hess (D) and Matthew Pouliot (R) (Augusta, China, Oakland, Sidney, and Vassalboro).

Residents are encouraged to attend the webinar and learn how the candidates will deal with the important issues facing Kennebec County and the State of Maine. There will be an opportunity for the audience to submit their own questions via Zoom Q&A to be presented by the moderator. Questions can be submitted anonymously.

Chuck Cohen, retired hearing examiner for the Maine Public Utilities Commission, will be the forum moderator.

The forum also will be live streamed on Facebook at facebook.com/LWVME.

Co-sponsoring this event are the League of Women Voters Capital Area, Temple Beth El, Maine Equal Justice, Bridging the Gap, VanderBrew, Alternative Manufacturing Inc., Charles M. Bailey Public Library, Lithgow Library, Winthrop Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce, and Unitarian Universalist Community Church of Augusta. These entities support non-partisan events to help the public become acquainted with the candidates.

