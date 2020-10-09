For Maine farmers who must comply with the Food Safety Modernization Act, or who want to hone their skills regarding food safety, University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering two sessions of the Produce Safety Alliance grower training from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 5 and 6, or Fridays, Dec. 11 and 18, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

Training topics include foundational farm food safety best practices and coordinated management information based on FSMA requirements. Participants who complete the course are eligible for the FSMA certificate that may be required for their farm compliance. Three pesticide credits are also available.

The $20 fee will include the training manual and certificate. The registration deadline for the Nov. 5 and 6 class is Sunday, Oct. 25; the registration deadline for the December class by Sunday, Nov. 29.

To register and to find more information about the training, visit extension.umaine.edu.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Theresa Tilton at 207-942-7396 or [email protected].

