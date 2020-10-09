SKOWHEGAN — As students enter sports field representing Maine School Administrative District 54, they will now have a name to rally behind — the Skowhegan River Hawks.

How each board member voted on River Hawk question Harold Bigelow: no Sarah Bunker: yes Maryellen Charles: yes Jeannie Conley: yes Annmarie Dubois: yes Derek Ellis: yes Jean Franklin: yes Goff French: yes Theresa Howard: yes Michael Lambke: yes Desiree Libby: no Christy Johnson: yes Peggy Lovejoy: yes Brandy Morgan: yes Jen Poirier: yes Lynda Quinn: no Amy Rouse: yes Karen Smith: no Todd Smith: no Kathy Wilder: yes Absent from meeting: Gary Sinclair, Haley Fleming, Dixie Ring.

After the process for changing the MSAD 54 mascot/nickname kicked off in January, board members voted Thursday night after getting an update on how the school is dealing with a positive COVID-19 case.

The process of soliciting ideas for a new team name was adopted in the fall of 2019 — a multi-step process after the “Indians” nickname was retired. The mascot selection process was temporarily halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a 15-5 vote, board members decided on River Hawks after a few minutes of deliberations. Three members; Haley Fleming, Gary Sinclair and Dixie Ring; were not present. Harold Bigelow, Desiree Libby, Chairperson Lynda Quinn, Karen Smith and Todd Smith voted against the River Hawks.

COVID UPDATE

The meeting began with school updates. On Wednesday, Superintendent Jon Moody sent a notice to the community alerting families that a student at Skowhegan Area High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, he said that the district is still only aware of the one positive case.

“We knew we had students who had been in contact with people at (Community Regional Charter School) who were positive,” Moody said. “Yesterday, we sent emails to the staff to have all devices ready to go home with the kids.”

Later in the day he said, administration found out that a student had tested positive. He said his first call was to Maine Centers for Disease Control to start gathering a list of close contacts. Since there was not immediately enough information to determine whether the close contacts were just at the high school, the decision was made proactively to close all schools districtwide for the remainder of the week.

School nurses also came together to work with administration and staff to help identify who may have been exposed. An updated list was provided to Maine CDC and the district is waiting for more guidance on how to move forward. An announcement will be sent to families by the end of the day on Friday at the latest, Moody said.

“What I think will happen is that we return students K-8 and may go remote and continue learning remotely for 9-12,” Moody said. This decision is not set in stone, and he added if more positive cases show up, changes may be necessary.

“It takes three (positive cases) to close down a school,” Moody said. “We don’t want our schools to be a place to spread the virus, and we really need our kids in school if at all possible.”

On Thursday, the executive director of the Community Regional Charter School confirmed that within their school system, there were 14 cases of COVID-19.

Travis Works, director at Community Regional Charter School said that one of the employees within the MSAD 54 district was identified as a close contact with someone who tested positive. Some families are split between the schools. Some parents work at the charter school and have children in MSAD 54 or vice-versa.

MASCOT DELIBERATIONS

Quinn kicked off the mascot discussion, asking members to stick to a two-minute time frame when explaining their thoughts on what the final vote should be.

“I would like to congratulate you all as well,” Quinn said. “We spent a lot of time putting it together, and I am proud of the work that we have done on it.”

The 23-person board had three options to choose from: Phoenix, River Hawks, or to remain Skowhegan.

Peggy Lovejoy kicked off the discussion, initially vouching for Phoenix.

“We have worked hard to get to this point,” Lovejoy said. “I am much in favor of what I consider to be a mascot, and out of the three choices, that would be either River Hawks or Phoenix.”

Students were given nine options and asked to pick their top choice and then rank their top three. Students in grades six through 12 were asked to pick their top choice and rank their top three choices. Moody said that out of the roughly 1,050 students able to vote, 731 — or about 70% — participated.

The top three results were: • Phoenix, the top choice, with 21.9% • River Hawks, 21.5% • Skowhegan, 19.3% “The students overwhelmingly voted for a mascot. Out of the 731 students, 590 chose one of the choices that was a mascot,” Lovejoy said. “From that point of view, the kids want a mascot, and it can be fun and can help us move on and heal our wounds. I like Phoenix, it’s fun, but I think both (Phoenix and River Hawks) are excellent choices. And I am very much in support of either one depending on what the board wants to do.” Bigelow disagreed with this thought process and ultimately expressed that he would support remaining Skowhegan. “The way I look at it, if three people ran for office and it was between one woman and two men and the woman took the least amount of votes, it’s not saying two thirds of the people are against women.” Kathy Wilder was the first to pitch River Hawk as the final choice, saying that its ties to the area can provide educational opportunities and give the students something to rally behind. “I think River Hawks is the strongest option,” Wilder said. “The mascot is something to cheer for, something that we rally behind on the sidelines and something that we all identify with. But the thing that I really want to see a mascot do is see it inspire students.” Wilder added that the River Hawks would be the best way to inspire students to be proud and learn and explore more of the wildlife and conservation along the riverbanks of the Kennebec River. Todd Smith expressed his support for remaining simply Skowhegan, saying that the option scored high enough to remain one of the top three choices and with a unique name like Skowhegan, a nickname is not necessarily needed. Goff French expressed his support for River Hawks, adding that the meaning behind the symbol is worth rallying behind. “I think another mascot is necessary to give the kids something to rally behind,” French said. “I found out that Phoenix stands for rebirth, resurrection and solitude; the River Hawks stand for speed, agility and power. I think those things speak much better than the Phoenix.” Jennifer Poirier added her input, saying that her reason for not backing the Phoenix is to avoid coming back to the board years down the line to potentially have it removed. “We don’t want to end up in this same scenario again in 10 years,” Poirier said. “Phoenix does have a cultural meaning to people. Some of those people live here too, and we have to be careful with that. We don’t want to offend even one person and we decided that before.” Michael Lambke said that he was sympathetic to each option, but thought having a mascot would be fun for the students and choosing to remain Skowhegan would not represent all students; the district serves the communities of Canaan, Cornville, Mercer, Norridgewock, Smithfield and Skowhegan. After deliberations, a motion was made to move forward with River Hawks. 15 members voted yes, five voted no and three members were not present.

