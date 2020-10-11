I am the owner of Hydeout at the Wharf. It is my belief that Maureen AuCoin would make a strong mayor for Hallowell. She takes an active role in speaking to and listening to concerns and trying to figure out best courses of action. It is my belief that she takes great pride in her work. She may also be one of the easiest and most open people I have met.
This year when I began to reopen after months of having my doors closed due to COVID, she was encouraging of what I had for a plan. She explained to the council that what I was proposing was essentially much safer by being outside where there was much more open space and that a 40-plus-year business would be greatly helped by this. Maureen “Mo” helped me a lot and she will help Hallowell as its next mayor.
Wayne Hyde
Palermo
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Food & Dining
With offices closed, work lunch gets a new look
-
Columnists
Jim Fossel: So much for ‘The Art of the Deal’
-
Letters to the Editor
Do your homework before you vote
-
Letters to the Editor
Curry the real deal on education
-
Business
Lack of support stalls Maine lawmaker’s push for consumer-owned power
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.