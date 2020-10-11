I am the owner of Hydeout at the Wharf. It is my belief that Maureen AuCoin would make a strong mayor for Hallowell. She takes an active role in speaking to and listening to concerns and trying to figure out best courses of action. It is my belief that she takes great pride in her work. She may also be one of the easiest and most open people I have met.

This year when I began to reopen after months of having my doors closed due to COVID, she was encouraging of what I had for a plan. She explained to the council that what I was proposing was essentially much safer by being outside where there was much more open space and that a 40-plus-year business would be greatly helped by this. Maureen “Mo” helped me a lot and she will help Hallowell as its next mayor.

Wayne Hyde

Palermo

