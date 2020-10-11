What does one say about Sen. Shenna Bellows when endorsing her? Maybe words like caring, fair, supportive, honest, and genuine. Bellows believes the best laws made are working together.

We could use a page of words describing Shenna but we believe most Maine people know she is a “gem.” Maine people are so blessed with Shenna as our senator. Please join us in putting Shenna back in the Maine Senate, working always for the people of Maine.

David and Marge Gilman
Randolph

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Kennebec Journal & Morning Sentinel news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles