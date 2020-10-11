What does one say about Sen. Shenna Bellows when endorsing her? Maybe words like caring, fair, supportive, honest, and genuine. Bellows believes the best laws made are working together.

We could use a page of words describing Shenna but we believe most Maine people know she is a “gem.” Maine people are so blessed with Shenna as our senator. Please join us in putting Shenna back in the Maine Senate, working always for the people of Maine.

David and Marge Gilman

Randolph

