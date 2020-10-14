WATERVILLE – Jacqueline Mae Hawes, 81, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2020 at Mount Saint Josephs after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Jacqueline was born on January 25, 1939 the daughter of Lyle and Sadie (Thomas) Hawes.

Jacqueline grew up in Benton where she attended and graduated from Lawrence High School. After high school she attended Thomas College where she graduated with a bachelor’s degree. She was employed as a bookkeeper by Fitzpatrick’s Dairy. Jacqueline attended the Fairfield Methodist Church where she played the organ and was a part of the choir.

Jacqueline really enjoyed music. She played the clarinet, piano, and organ. She also enjoyed taking long vacations with her parents.

Jacqueline is survived by her special cousin, Lowell Hawes, and other distant relatives.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., on Thursday, October 15 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm Street, Waterville. Please follow all social distancing guidelines when coming to the service. Masks will be required. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Gallant Funeral Home. An online guestbook may be signed, condolences and memories shared at http://www.gallantfh.com.

