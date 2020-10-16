Hallowell is very fortunate to have the opportunity to elect Maureen AuCoin as our next mayor. I have known Maureen for many years through her work for the city of Hallowell. As a business owner and former president of the Hallowell Board of Trade, I am consistently appreciative of her wiliness to hear concerns and make efforts to ensure Hallowell is a city that supports businesses’ success.
During this pandemic, she has reached out to many business owners, landlords and workers to understand our challenges and to help us find resources or solutions to persist. She truly cares about our city and works hard every day to make it the best it can be.
Whether you are a server or business owner, renter or home owner, musician or bar owner, she wants us all to succeed. I’m thrilled to support Maureen AuCoin for mayor of the city of Hallowell.
Ruth LaChance
Hallowell
