I am excited to have the opportunity to vote for Courtney Allen to fill my seat on the Augusta City Council. Having met Courtney at various community events, she is a breath of fresh air in local government.
Courtney is a skilled therapist, energetic student, devoted mother, and I believe she has all the qualities required to lead us into the next phase of Augusta’s development. Most importantly, Courtney is a great listener and smart decision-maker. Her ability to listen to the people, consider all sides, and then make a decision based on the information gathered is exactly what we should expect from an elected official.
Courtney is committed to the success and future of Augusta. Please join me in voting for Courtney Allen on, or before, Nov. 3.
Darek Grant
Augusta
