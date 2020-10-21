WINSLOW – Eileen (Nellie) F. Dugal of Winslow, born on July 11, 1936 in Ireland in the County of Clare, passed away peacefully on Friday Oct. 16, 2020 surrounded by family at Oak Grove Nursing Home in Waterville.

Nellie sang in her brother’s band in her early years in Ireland. She immigrated to America in 1957 and worked at several jobs as a waitress and one particular job as a nanny for famed movie producer Jud Kinberg and his wife Monica.

After marrying her loving husband Norman J. Dugal on August 17,1963, she settled in Stamford, Conn. and lived as a housewife to start a family. She and Norman relocated several times then settling in Maine in 1975 to finish raising their four boys. After losing her husband in 1981 she went back to New York in 1986 and then returned to Maine in 2018 where she spent her remaining days with her children and grandchildren.

Nellie was a kind and caring soul, willing and able to lend assistance or help all who needed it, often putting others before herself. She had a strong faith in the Lord and it showed through her actions. She was known as “mama” to many people in her community in New York. She enjoyed watching game shows, nature shows and to have a good laugh while watching “Ridiculousness” on MTV especially “America’s Funniest Home Videos”.

She was predeceased by her husband, Norman J. Dugal; son, Richard Gilbert Dugal; father William Donnellan, mother, Catherine (McNamara) Donnellan; siblings, Thomas Donnellan, Gerald Donnellan and William (Billy) Donnellan.

Eileen is survived by her three sons, William Gerard Dugal and wife Lisa of Winslow, Robert Joseph Dugal of Fairfield, and Kevin Michael Dugal and wife Nikki of Fairfield; siblings Susan Galvin of Windsor, England and MaryAnne Dolan of Ardsley, New York; 10 grandchildren; and two great- grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews in the U.S. and abroad.

Family and Friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Gallant Funeral Home, 10 Elm St., Waterville. A service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23 at the funeral home. Burial will be next to her husband at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Augusta

Due to Covid 19 mask and social distancing will be required for all the services. Attendance is limited for the services.

