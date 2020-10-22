CHELSEA – Jay Richard Mooney, 62, passed away Sept. 30, 2020 at his family seasonal home in Manchester surrounded by his family. He was born Jan. 31, 1958 in Augusta, the son of Paul Carter and Beverly Ann (Chenard) Mooney.

He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School and graduated from Cony High School class of 1976. He also attended the University of Maine Augusta. Jay was employed for many years as a chef in the restaurant industry.

Jay is survived by his two brothers, Russell Mooney and wife Lori of Massachusetts and Leon Mooney and wife Susan of South Portland; sister, Barbara Weiss and husband David of Augusta; nieces, Caitlin Mooney Eckhoff her husband Nate and daughter Quinn, Courtney Burgoss and her husband Kenneth, and Amber Mooney; nephews, Kevin Mooney, Conor Mooney and his wife Lauren and their daughter Blake, David Weiss his wife Danielle and their children Harrison, Aaden, and Logan and Carter Weiss; dear friend, Shannon Locsin; long-time 4-legged companion, Cupcake. He was predeceased by his parents and brother, Richard P. Mooney.

In absence of a memorial service, please consider performing a random act of kindness, Jay was about serving others, these acts will be a wonderful way to honor him.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers,

friends wishing may make donations in

Jay’s memory to:

The American

Cancer Society

New England Division

One Bowdoin Mill Island

Suite 300

Topsham, ME 04086-1240

Guest Book