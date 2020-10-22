AUGUSTA – Barbara A.”Barb” Starkweather passed away peacefully on Oct. 20, 2020, at Greybirch Nursing Home in Augusta. Barbara was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great Aunt. All of the grandchildren children called her “Mimi”. Barbara had a great sense of humor and loved to tease everyone. Her passions were the ocean, gambling, bowling, fishing and Bingo.The family would like to share their appreciation to all that worked with her and was a part of her life over the many years she lived there. “Barb” never thought of any of them as staff, they all were her friends and a devoted extension of our family. We always trusted that they did and always would take the best care of her.There will be no service. Arrangements are being made through Plummer Funeral Home in Augusta. Barbara will be cremated and her ashes will be taken to the ocean as she had requested.

