VASSALBORO – Barbara Bragdon, 88, of Vassalboro, passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at her home with family by her side.Barbara was born at home in Plymouth, Maine, Feb. 14, 1932 (Valentine’s Day). True to the spirit of the holiday. She brought much love into this world. After graduating from Waterville High School, she then married the love of her life Carroll Bragdon on July 1, 1950.Barbara’s first job was at C.F. Hathaway Co. Later worked at J.B. Friel Ins. Co, Hussey’s Bean Factory, and then became Town Clerk. She also sold Polaris snowmobiles and helped her husband with his construction business. She went on to fulfill her own dream and became a hairstylist. She loved doing hair. She would laugh about being the oldest student in her class. She felt honored to have one of her client’s hairstyle published in a national magazine, she was so proud. She then was blessed to work with her daughter 30+ years at Sandy’s Magic Scissors. She was so happy she could give her great-granddaughter, Maddison, her last perm at the age of 88.She loved life and enjoyed cooking for everyone. She was devoted to her family and was always a peacemaker. She looked forward to all family gatherings and was the life of all parties. She even laughed at her own laugh. She enjoyed playing games and cards with friends and family. She was always excited to go with her close friend Mickey no matter where they went. She felt very honored and loved by all who attended her Celebration of Life surprise party, given by her daughter Sandy, in October 2019.Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Reynolds and husband Everett and Donna Donahue and significant other Dave from Phoenix, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Scott and Jen Reynolds, Shelly and husband Pat Ferron, Danielle Marcoux and significant other Leroy; four great- grandchildren, Brittny, Briana, Maddison, Tasha; three great-great-grandchildren, Charlie, Olivia, and Emma.She was predeceased by her parents Robert and Francis Carll; and husband Carroll.Barbara will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family would like to thank all friends, caregivers and hospice team whom provided excellent care and comfort.A graveside service will be held, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vassalboro Village Cemetery, Cemetery Street, Vassalboro.Memories may be shared and an online register book may be signed by visiting http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.comArrangements are in the care of the Lawry Brothers Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 107 Main St. Fairfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the: Vassalboro Fire Department.

