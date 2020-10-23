GARDINER – Theresa “Terry” Cormier Andrews died Oct. 21, 2020 at Glenridge Long Term Care Facility. She was born in New Bedford, Mass. on June 14, 1926.

She and her husband, Andy, operated Andrews Market in downtown Gardiner for several years. She also worked at Gardiner Oil and for Kathy Waller at Acme Antiques in Hallowell which she thoroughly enjoyed. She played a mean game of Scrabble, and crossword puzzles were an everyday occurrence. She loved cribbage, but she could never outplay Sam her beloved son-in-law.

Family and friends meant the world to her. Her granddaughter Hilary wrote “for 94 years she blessed us with her sweet soul, her love for all sports, her wicked cribbage game skills and her delicious cooking. She will be incredibly missed.”

She was predeceased by her husband, Linwood Andrews, her brothers Emile and Norman, and sister Florence Wilson.

She is survived by her daughters, Kathryn Henry, Linda (Sam) Shaw and Gail Andrews (Jack Boynton).

She is also survived by her grandchildren Gina Keller, Sam Shaw, Jr. and Hilary Finkelstein; great-grandchildren Kolby and Jared Shaw, Max and Owen Keller, Zachary and Maia Finkelstein, and Jack-Jack Boynton.

Due to Covid 19 a private graveside service will be held and attended by immediate family members.

Thank you to the caregivers at Glenridge Long Term Care Facility.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website: familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

She loved her cats, and donations may be made in her memory to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society

