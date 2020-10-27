GARDINER — After school officials reported a probable positive COVID-19 case at Garnier Area High School on Monday, two additional positive cases were reported Tuesday afternoon.
Superintendent Patricia Hopkins addressed the Gardiner community in a letter Tuesday saying that the two people were associated with the high school, but it wasn’t immediately clear if the people were students or staff members.
As result, Gardiner Area High School will switch to their “red” learning model, which is fully remote, for two weeks, ending on Nov. 6 instead of the previously reported Oct. 30 date.
Gardiner’s elementary schools and middle school will still operate through a hybrid learning model.
“Individuals who were in close contact will be notified by the high school administration,” Hopkins wrote in the letter, adding that the high school students should monitor themselves for symptoms.
Kennebec County is still in the “green” for the state’s Health Advisory System.
Maine reported 57 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, totaling three days at 50 or more cases.
